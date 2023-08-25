Wisconsin home prices up, sales down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking to buy a home, it could be challenging. A new report finds prices are high and sales are down.

Data from the Wisconsin Realtors Association show total listings are down more than 20% over the past year.

The prices of available real estate are skyrocketing. Statewide, the median price for a home on the market is $300,000. In Brown County, prices are up nearly 10% compared to last year.

You may have better luck buying a home outside of cities. The Wisconsin Realtors Association says the real estate crunch is worse in urban areas compared to rural.

