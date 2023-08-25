Things to do this weekend: August 25-27

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a weekend with amazing creativity, serious causes, and fast horses.

Enjoy art of all kinds at Artstreet. This is the 42nd year of the show and its second year at Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway, in Ashwaubenon.

Tens of thousands of people are expected throughout the weekend to enjoy and purchase paintings, photographs, jewelry and other works of art.

The art show is recognized nationally by artists.

Admission to Artstreet is free. It starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.

Another art show happening in our area helps a good cause.

The Tarlton Theater, 405 W. Walnut St., on Green Bay’s near-west side, is featuring live music, art displays, crafts, food and more as a fundraiser for mental health and suicide awareness.

Doors to the Music Art Film Craft Fest open at 5 p.m. Friday with the benefit show starting at 6 p.m.

A $5 donation is suggested.

If you love horses, head for Wayside.

The Wayside Rough Riders Saddle Club holds its 65th annual All-Speed Horse Show Sunday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. until the early evening.

It’s being held behind the Wayside Fire Department, 8123 Dickinson Rd.

Admission is free to watch the fast action. Bring a lawn chair. You can even bring a canopy.

