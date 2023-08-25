Things to do this weekend: August 25-27

Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival at Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon
Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival at Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a weekend with amazing creativity, serious causes, and fast horses.

Enjoy art of all kinds at Artstreet. This is the 42nd year of the show and its second year at Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway, in Ashwaubenon.

Tens of thousands of people are expected throughout the weekend to enjoy and purchase paintings, photographs, jewelry and other works of art.

The art show is recognized nationally by artists.

Admission to Artstreet is free. It starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.

Another art show happening in our area helps a good cause.

The Tarlton Theater, 405 W. Walnut St., on Green Bay’s near-west side, is featuring live music, art displays, crafts, food and more as a fundraiser for mental health and suicide awareness.

Doors to the Music Art Film Craft Fest open at 5 p.m. Friday with the benefit show starting at 6 p.m.

A $5 donation is suggested.

If you love horses, head for Wayside.

The Wayside Rough Riders Saddle Club holds its 65th annual All-Speed Horse Show Sunday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. until the early evening.

It’s being held behind the Wayside Fire Department, 8123 Dickinson Rd.

Admission is free to watch the fast action. Bring a lawn chair. You can even bring a canopy.

Find more events in your community, and organizations can contribute their own, on WBAY’s Community Calendar at wbay.com/calendar.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Sierra storefront
Outdoor gear, activewear retailer Sierra opens first Green Bay store August 26
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital

Latest News

Featured Links
Kite Festival
Things to do this weekend: August 18-21
Brat Fry sign generic
American Legion brat fry raises $6,500 for Honor Flights
An artist's concept of the Howard Commons Activity Center, which will include an amphitheater,...
Howard Commons Activity Complex opens Tuesday with skating, beer garden