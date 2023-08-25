Suspect broke into home where teen girl was alone, drank from gas can, police say

A man allegedly broke into a Seattle home last week while a teen girl was hiding upstairs. (Source: KING/SEATTLE POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By KING staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - A man who allegedly broke into a Seattle home guzzled what appeared to be gasoline when officers arrived.

All of this took place on camera while a teen girl was hiding upstairs.

Body camera footage captures the response late last week to a kind of crime on which Seattle police want to put a spotlight on.

“Just in terms of overall home invasions in the south end, we have had eight so far,” said Seattle Police Detective Judinna Gulpan.

Eight home invasions have happened in the last two and a half weeks in south Seattle alone.

And on last Friday morning, it happened in west Seattle, according to detectives, who said a 40-year-old man was seen carrying a stolen ladder and a gasoline can walking through backyards before using a rock to break a window and enter a house where a 17-year-old was home alone.

She hid in an upstairs closet and called for help.

When officers arrived, they heard loud noises coming from inside the house.

“They feared for her life, safety, so they breached the door open, and they went in search for the 17-year-old as well as a suspect,” Gulpan said.

They found the suspect first in the garage sitting in the driver’s seat of the homeowner’s vehicle.

When told to get out, police said he began drinking gasoline.

“So, they did break the driver’s side window and then had to pull the man outside of the car,” Gulpan said.

Inside the home, police said they collected evidence like a piece of wood with nails protruding out.

“The 17-year-old was actually located safe on the second floor of the home,” Gulpan said. She was unharmed in this home invasion.

It’s one that still has police puzzled about why the suspect was in the home and why he allegedly chose to drink gasoline.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Sierra storefront
Outdoor gear, activewear retailer Sierra opens first Green Bay store August 26
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital

Latest News

Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival at Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon
Things to do this weekend: August 25-27
A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
Green Bay Packers Welcome Back Luncheon in the Lambeau Field atrium (file image)
Packers host welcome-back luncheon
Green Bay Packers Welcome Back Luncheon (file image)
Packers hosting welcome back luncheon