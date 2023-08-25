SPOTTY EVENING STORMS FRIDAY... LESS HUMID THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The rain and storms that affected areas north of Green Bay earlier today will be winding down this afternoon.
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Low clouds will build across the region overnight and some patchy fog could develop. The fog may be locally dense, especially across the Northwoods. Temperatures there will slip into the upper 50s with low/mid 60s elsewhere. We likely see a fairly cloudy start to Friday morning. The clouds should persist through the lunch hour, but we should see more sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower half of the 80s.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday evening as a cold front arrives. Some of these storms could interrupt evening high school football games with downpours and lightning. Friday’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll watch the situation closely. Any rain threat should be out of the area by midnight.

Your weekend forecast looks delightful! It’s going to be cooler and less humid, with highs in the lower and middle 70s. Saturday looks like a breezy day with clouds giving way to afternoon sun. While there’s a TINY rain chance Saturday morning, it’s probably going to be dry and the Packers preseason game. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny. Our next more widespread rain chance arrives Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Fog develops. Muggy. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered late thunderstorms. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Cooler and breezy. Morning clouds. Some afternoon sun. An early shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible... mainly early. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Generally sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Seasonable with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 76

