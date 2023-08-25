South Wood Co. YMCA ELC fined for mistreating, hitting children

By Sean White
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The South Wood County YMCA Early Learning Center has been fined for violations where YMCA staff conducted prohibited actions against the children they were caring for including force-feeding and striking them.

The center, which provides both infant child care and 4K programs, has been fined a total of $1,500 by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families for the violations committed by staff.

Several of the incidents, which occurred on June 13 and 26 of this year, include:

  • Staff put children in timeout for five minutes or more, and in one instance a child was in a timeout for 23 minutes.
  • Staff hit a child once on the forehead and twice in the face with the back of a staff member’s hand.
  • Staff threatened to take away a child’s stuffed animal at naptime because the child was “being silly” while washing his hands after lunch.
  • Staff yelled at a child who was crying to stop crying or the child would get sent home and said, “I’m watching you,” to a child when staff asked the child if they washed their hands after using the restroom.
  • Staff routinely forced children to eat and forced children to nap. They also forced children to eat certain foods before eating their fruit.
  • Staff withheld food from a child after repeatedly making the child ask for it, after badgering the child to try it, staff forced Jell-O into the child’s mouth.

There were 16 total violations against the YMCA in June of 2023. According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families webpage, the South Wood County YMCA Early Learning Center is not appealing the decision.

