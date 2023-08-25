Packers set for final audition against Seattle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordan Love and many of the Packers starters will see limited action against Seattle. After they sub out, the real competition for the final roster spots begins at Lambeau Field.

As for the influence that game has on roster decisions compared to the entire body of work over the course of training camp, Matt LaFleur seems to prefer the whole picture.

“I think you take the whole body of work, but obviously that’s the most recent game. It still has a big factor into some of those decisions for sure,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Still, it’s the last chance for many young players on the bubble to show what they can do against NFL competition. Like wide receiver Grant DuBose.

“Saturday for the most part. I just want to go out put my best foot forward, put some good things on film. It’s the last preseason game. It’s no secret jobs are on the line, but you know it’s football. Take the things I’ve been coached to do and apply it,” said Grant DuBose.

The seventh round sat out the entire offseason program and the beginning of training camp due to a back injury. While he was sidelined undrafted free agent Malik Heath played his way into the conversation to claim one of the final spots in the wide receiver room.

Even after a preseason debut with two catches for 27 yards, DuBose is not feeling the pressure to perform any more than usual.

“I’ve been sidelined since rookie minicamp. I’ve been here, guys have been competing three months before I have. You know, of course there’s going to be a thought int he back of your head, I’ve got to do this, and I’ve got to do that, to kind of make up for the time lost. You don’t want to get too overwhelmed. So, you just try to stay level-headed. The play is going to come to you. Just go out and do the things you’re coached to do. The ball will find you,” said DuBose.

