Packers host welcome-back luncheon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The official start to football season is almost here, meaning it’s time for a long-standing Green Bay Packers tradition.

The Packers’ welcome-back luncheon has been happening for more than 60 years, so it’s truly an important tradition. It’s special because players and coaches sit down at tables to have lunch with fans.

It’ll take place in the Lambeau Field atrium, which is crowded with fans at tables each year. Typically more than 1,000 people attend.

Players and coaches are randomly assigned to each table with eight excited fans.

The luncheon is sponsored by the Green Bay Chamber.

One Packers player who exemplifies community involvement will be presented with the Community Service Award. That recipient of that award is automatically a nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

