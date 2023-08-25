Oconto Falls woman convicted in 2021 shooting of police officer

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto Falls woman is found guilty of an attack on a police officer two years ago.

Alisha Kocken pleaded no contest Friday to four felony counts related to the August 2021 shooting of Oconto Fall Police Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

Kocken was able grab the officer’s gun during a struggle and fire three shots.

Friday’s conviction does not mark the end of court proceedings. Kocken faces up to 88 years in prison, but a second phase of her case will involve a trial in which a jury will decide if she’s responsible for the crime based on her mental condition.

Seven days have been marked off in late September for the trial.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.