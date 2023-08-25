NCAA places UWGB athletics program on probation

File photo
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has placed the athletics program of the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay (UWGB) on probation, according to documents obtained in an open records request and other sources.

A UWGB employee confirms with Action 2 News that the school’s Chancellor verified during a meeting Wednesday with faculty and staff that “two years ago our athletic program went on probation.”

The Chancellor said the school is two years into a ten-year probationary period.

According to letters obtained by an open records request, the NCAA wrote to the school’s director of athletics in November 2022 that UWGB, “did not satisfy the NCAA Division I sports-sponsorship requirements [...] for the 2021-22 academic year.”

In a letter dated almost a month later, UWGB officials explained to the NCAA that issues such as complications from COVID-19, as well as resignations from a previous Chancellor and a previous Athletic Director, contributed to the school’s failure to meet NCAA standards.

The program is slated to be under probation through the 2030-31 school year.

