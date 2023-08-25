Marinette cocaine dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison

Cocaine
Cocaine(Pablo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Marinette man will spend at least 17 years in prison for dealing cocaine.

Jesus Rodriguez-Hamilton was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine within 1000 feet of a public pool -- his apartment was across the street from River Cities Community Pool.

In a statement, Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow argued Hamilton was a large-scale cocaine dealer, not a cocaine user. She said police found over 1,000 half-gram doses of cocaine, over $16,000 in cash, plus scales, baggies and a vacuum sealer.

The D.A. added he was distributing a large amount of the drug in Marinette and Menominee counties.

With Hamilton’s plea, felony charges of maintaining a drug-trafficking place and misdemeanor charges of possessing THC, drug paraphernalia and an illegal prescription were dismissed but read into the record so the judge could consider the overall severity at Hamilton’s sentencing.

The judge said Hamilton’s drug dealing was a risk to the entire community. In addition to 17 years behind bars, Hamilton was sentenced to 8 years under extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Sierra storefront
Outdoor gear, activewear retailer Sierra opens first Green Bay store August 26
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital

Latest News

Drone technology has just recently started to make farming across the globe more efficient and...
The Future of Farming: How spray drone technology is changing the game for farmers
New home construction
Wisconsin home prices up, sales down
Axe-throwing for the Ukraine
Axe-throwing competition raises money for Ukraine, Maui
A competition at Appleton Axe raised money for victims of war and victims of wildfire
Axe throwing and art show help Ukraine, Maui