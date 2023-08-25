Marinette cocaine dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Marinette man will spend at least 17 years in prison for dealing cocaine.

Jesus Rodriguez-Hamilton was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine within 1000 feet of a public pool -- his apartment was across the street from River Cities Community Pool.

In a statement, Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow argued Hamilton was a large-scale cocaine dealer, not a cocaine user. She said police found over 1,000 half-gram doses of cocaine, over $16,000 in cash, plus scales, baggies and a vacuum sealer.

The D.A. added he was distributing a large amount of the drug in Marinette and Menominee counties.

With Hamilton’s plea, felony charges of maintaining a drug-trafficking place and misdemeanor charges of possessing THC, drug paraphernalia and an illegal prescription were dismissed but read into the record so the judge could consider the overall severity at Hamilton’s sentencing.

The judge said Hamilton’s drug dealing was a risk to the entire community. In addition to 17 years behind bars, Hamilton was sentenced to 8 years under extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.