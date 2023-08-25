Grand Chute Fire Department receives 9/11 artifact from New York Deli in Appleton

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A piece of metal - from the World Trade Center in New York. The Grand Chute Fire Department was fortunate to receive this artifact as a gift.

The New York Deli in Appleton announced that it will close permanently on Friday, August 25, 2023. The owners said they knew all about the struggle and sacrifice firefighters go through and called them up to ask if they would accept the gift.

The Grand Chute Fire Chief said when crews walk by the display, it will help them remember what it means to be a firefighter.

“This job is all about service and being a public servant and giving everything you have for the betterment of all the others, and I believe that’s what a lot of people here feel it is. They look at it and they think of that sacrifice that was made that day and how many people benefitted from that. I think that’s kind of what the fire service is about,” explained Chief Steve Denzien, Grand Chute Fire Department.

The chief hoped it will also show other people who visit the station the dedication and duty the Grand Chute Fire Department holds every day.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.