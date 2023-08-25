Grand Chute Fire Department receives 9/11 artifact from New York Deli in Appleton

Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center as flames and debris explode...
Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center as flames and debris explode from the second tower, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A piece of metal - from the World Trade Center in New York. The Grand Chute Fire Department was fortunate to receive this artifact as a gift.

The New York Deli in Appleton announced that it will close permanently on Friday, August 25, 2023. The owners said they knew all about the struggle and sacrifice firefighters go through and called them up to ask if they would accept the gift.

The Grand Chute Fire Chief said when crews walk by the display, it will help them remember what it means to be a firefighter.

“This job is all about service and being a public servant and giving everything you have for the betterment of all the others, and I believe that’s what a lot of people here feel it is. They look at it and they think of that sacrifice that was made that day and how many people benefitted from that. I think that’s kind of what the fire service is about,” explained Chief Steve Denzien, Grand Chute Fire Department.

The chief hoped it will also show other people who visit the station the dedication and duty the Grand Chute Fire Department holds every day.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
lifebelt generic
Good Samaritan rescues four swimmers out of Lake Michigan
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores

Latest News

Fond du Lac man is charged with shooting video up a woman’s dress at Walmart
They’re indexing thousands of archives dating back to the city’s earliest days.
SMALL TOWNS: A dozen volunteers are supporting the De Pere Historical Society.
Samantha Richard's children playing in Neenah
Two young children saved by deputy after they were accidentally locked in a car in the heat
The De Pere Historical Society is digitizing its vast catalog of records, newspapers and...
SMALL TOWNS: Massive archiving project underway in De Pere