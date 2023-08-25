EARLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE, CHANCE OF SCATTERED STORMS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dense fog is being reported in parts of the Northwoods as temperatures and dewpoints are near the same causing the fog to form. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Forest, Florence, and northern Marinette County until 8 AM Friday morning. If you run into dense fog, slow down and turn on your headlights!

For your Friday forecast, partly sunny skies will continue but temperatures will not be as hot as Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be closer to normal in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but humidity will still be high as dewpoints remain in the mid to upper 60s. The warm front that caused the historic heat moved off to the east pushing the heat away. Heat index could reach in the mid 80s especially for the Fox Valley by the afternoon.

Our next weathermaker is coming in tonight in the form of a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front during late afternoon into evening hours. Some of these storms could impact high school football games. NOT everyone will see storms, but there’s a chance some schools will be unlucky and endure heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. The storms will be done shortly before midnight and stay dry through Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be comfortable in the mid to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain will come Monday night into Tuesday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-15 KTS, 1-3′

SATURDAY: NNE 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 3-5′ *SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED

TODAY: Early fog possible, partly sunny and humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered t-storms. Storms end by midnight. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Early clouds then clearing, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, cool and low humidity. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers and t-storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and very nice. HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Sierra storefront
Outdoor gear, activewear retailer Sierra opens first Green Bay store August 26
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SPOTTY EVENING STORMS FRIDAY... LESS HUMID THIS WEEKEND
First Alert Weather
COLD FRONT BRINGS CHANCE OF STORMS DURING HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Yesterday’s dangerous heat has migrated into southern Wisconsin. Temperatures aren’t as hot as...
COLD FRONT BRINGS CHANCE OF STORMS DURING HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
First Alert Weather
HUMID, BUT NOT QUITE AS HOT TODAY...