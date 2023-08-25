EARLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE, CHANCE OF SCATTERED STORMS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Dense fog is being reported in parts of the Northwoods as temperatures and dewpoints are near the same causing the fog to form. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Forest, Florence, and northern Marinette County until 8 AM Friday morning. If you run into dense fog, slow down and turn on your headlights!

For your Friday forecast, partly sunny skies will continue but temperatures will not be as hot as Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be closer to normal in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but humidity will still be high as dewpoints remain in the mid to upper 60s. The warm front that caused the historic heat moved off to the east pushing the heat away. Heat index could reach in the mid 80s especially for the Fox Valley by the afternoon.

Our next weathermaker is coming in tonight in the form of a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front during late afternoon into evening hours. Some of these storms could impact high school football games. NOT everyone will see storms, but there’s a chance some schools will be unlucky and endure heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. The storms will be done shortly before midnight and stay dry through Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be comfortable in the mid to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain will come Monday night into Tuesday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-15 KTS, 1-3′

SATURDAY: NNE 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 3-5′ *SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED

TODAY: Early fog possible, partly sunny and humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered t-storms. Storms end by midnight. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Early clouds then clearing, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, cool and low humidity. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers and t-storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and very nice. HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.