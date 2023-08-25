COOLER AND BREEZY FOR SATURDAY

A cold front will pass through the area tonight. Ahead of it, scattered thunderstorms can be expected through the late evening. Not everyone will see storms as they’ll remain hit-or-miss in nature. Storms likely won’t become severe; but could produce locally heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. The storm threat should end by 10-11 p.m. Skies may temporarily clear late, but clouds will fill back in for Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the mid 50s north with lower 60s elsewhere.

Look for plenty of cloud cover across the area into Saturday afternoon. A stray rain shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry. It’s going to be a breezy day with a northeast wind gusting to 25 mph. That, along with the cloud cover, will keep temperatures much cooler than they’ve been lately. Highs should stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will begin to clear late and the wind will weaken after sunset.

Sunday is looking like a beautiful day! We’ll see mostly sunny skies and the low humidity continues. Highs should be back into the mid 70s after we begin the morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday is looking warmer with increasing clouds and highs to near 80 degrees. Our next more widespread rain chance arrives late Monday and a few showers could linger into Tuesday. Temperatures will cool back down for the middle of next week with highs Tue/Wed in the lower 70s once again.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SATURDAY

SATURDAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Turning less humid. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Early clouds with a stray shower. Clearing during the afternoon. Cooler, less humid, and breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers and t-storms late. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with lingering showers, especially early. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Warmer, but still comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.