COOLER AND BREEZY FOR SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The rain and storms that affected areas north of Green Bay earlier today will be winding down this afternoon.
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will pass through the area tonight. Ahead of it, scattered thunderstorms can be expected through the late evening. Not everyone will see storms as they’ll remain hit-or-miss in nature. Storms likely won’t become severe; but could produce locally heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. The storm threat should end by 10-11 p.m. Skies may temporarily clear late, but clouds will fill back in for Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the mid 50s north with lower 60s elsewhere.

Look for plenty of cloud cover across the area into Saturday afternoon. A stray rain shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry. It’s going to be a breezy day with a northeast wind gusting to 25 mph. That, along with the cloud cover, will keep temperatures much cooler than they’ve been lately. Highs should stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will begin to clear late and the wind will weaken after sunset.

Sunday is looking like a beautiful day! We’ll see mostly sunny skies and the low humidity continues. Highs should be back into the mid 70s after we begin the morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday is looking warmer with increasing clouds and highs to near 80 degrees. Our next more widespread rain chance arrives late Monday and a few showers could linger into Tuesday. Temperatures will cool back down for the middle of next week with highs Tue/Wed in the lower 70s once again.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SATURDAY

SATURDAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Turning less humid. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Early clouds with a stray shower. Clearing during the afternoon. Cooler, less humid, and breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers and t-storms late. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with lingering showers, especially early. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Warmer, but still comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Samantha Richard's children playing in Neenah
Two boys locked inside SUV on one of the hottest days of the year
Sierra storefront
Outdoor gear, activewear retailer Sierra opens first Green Bay store August 26

Latest News

First Alert Weather
EARLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE, CHANCE OF SCATTERED STORMS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Dense fog is being reported in parts of the Northwoods as temperatures and dewpoints are near...
EARLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE, CHANCE OF SCATTERED STORMS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Dense fog is being reported in parts of the Northwoods as temperatures and dewpoints are near...
EARLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE, CHANCE OF SCATTERED STORMS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Temperatures continue to cool -- relatively -- to the 70s and 80s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dense fog possible north, then a partly sunny day