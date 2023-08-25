Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.(Gouldsboro Fire / Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The identification of a body pulled from the ocean this week confirmed the worst fears of many in the community following the discovery of an empty lobster boat belonging to a recent high school graduate from Maine.

Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, went missing on July 21 after he went out to tend his lobster traps near Petit Manan Island. A massive search was launched after his boat was discovered empty.

The state medical examiner’s office on Thursday positively identified a body recovered earlier in the week as Michaud, said Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support that followed Tylar’s disappearance. The efforts of all who joined in the difficult search were unprecedented. Many agencies and individuals devoted countless hours to this search. It speaks volumes about the profound impact a loss like this can have,” Keliher said in a statement Friday.

Michaud was lost at sea less than two months after graduating from Sumner Memorial High School. He planned to use proceeds from lobster fishing to pay for classes this fall at Maine Maritime Academy.

The body was discovered in waters off Addison by another lobsterman on Monday, a day after several hundred people attended a memorial service at the high school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Sierra storefront
Outdoor gear, activewear retailer Sierra opens first Green Bay store August 26
Samantha Richard's children playing in Neenah
Two boys locked inside SUV on one of the hottest days of the year

Latest News

Cocaine dealer sentenced in Marinette
Marinette man gets long prison sentence for cocaine dealing
Fans enjoying lunch with the Packers Team at Lambeau on August 25, 2023
Celebratory kick-off to the Packers Season was held with an annual tradition at Lambeau
Mobile morgue in Winnebago County
Winnebago County may have to use a mobile morgue to deal with an increase of deaths
42nd Annual ArtStreet offers works by local, national artists
42nd Annual ArtStreet offers works by local, national artists
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Texas ban on gender-affirming health care for minors blocked, Missouri ban allowed to take effect