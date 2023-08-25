Axe-throwing competition raises money for Ukraine, Maui

A competition at Appleton Axe raised money for victims of war and victims of wildfire
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - People had fun throwing axes for a good cause in Appleton Thursday night. The “Axe of Peace” event at Appleton Axe is helping to send aid to war victims in Ukraine and wildfire victims in Maui.

In addition to an axe-throwing tournament, the event displayed art from a Ukrainian refugee staying in Appleton. The artwork was on loan from a museum that purchased her pieces.

The organization Appleton Ukrainians sponsored the event. Thirty percent of sales will go to the Wisconsin-based non-profit Chalice of Mercy.

“We are asking people to think about peace, talk about peace, talk about the language of peace, have peace in their lives,” Olga Halaburda Hietpas of Appleton Ukrainians said. “And then of course the Maui fire happened, and we want peace from fire and tragedy, too.”

An event by Ukrainian expats created to help raise funds for the war-ravaged country

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Sierra storefront
Outdoor gear, activewear retailer Sierra opens first Green Bay store August 26
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital

Latest News

A competition at Appleton Axe raised money for victims of war and victims of wildfire
Axe throwing and art show help Ukraine, Maui
New homes
Report shows home prices up, sales down
Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival at Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon
Things to do this weekend: August 25-27
Green Bay Packers Welcome Back Luncheon in the Lambeau Field atrium (file image)
Packers host welcome-back luncheon