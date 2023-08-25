Axe-throwing competition raises money for Ukraine, Maui

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - People had fun throwing axes for a good cause in Appleton Thursday night. The “Axe of Peace” event at Appleton Axe is helping to send aid to war victims in Ukraine and wildfire victims in Maui.

In addition to an axe-throwing tournament, the event displayed art from a Ukrainian refugee staying in Appleton. The artwork was on loan from a museum that purchased her pieces.

The organization Appleton Ukrainians sponsored the event. Thirty percent of sales will go to the Wisconsin-based non-profit Chalice of Mercy.

“We are asking people to think about peace, talk about peace, talk about the language of peace, have peace in their lives,” Olga Halaburda Hietpas of Appleton Ukrainians said. “And then of course the Maui fire happened, and we want peace from fire and tragedy, too.”

