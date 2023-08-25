Abandoned children found with note rescued near U.S.-Mexico border, authorities say

Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.
Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande this week.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez shared photos of the children on Wednesday.

According to Olivarez, the two children from Mexico, ages 4 and 7, were found with a note that gave the name and address of someone in Alabama.

The children were given to border patrol agents.

DPS officials said they’ve recovered four unaccompanied children over the last 24 hours in Eagle Pass.

The team said it also has rescued over 900 children from human smuggling, trafficking or being abandoned since they started Operation Lone Star.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

