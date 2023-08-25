42nd Annual ArtStreet offers works by local, national artists

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, hundreds of artists will fill Ashwaubomay Park in an event that’s brought art to Wisconsin for over 40 years. The 42nd Annual Art Street starts today with both local and national artists setting up shops.

Organizers say one of the goals of the event is for emerging artists that are still attending high school or picked up the career later in life could find a mentor or a professional artist to learn from.

Vendors will be selling thousands of original works representing various art forms including basketry, glass, jewelry, metal smithing, photography and many others.

One artist from Florida has been a vendor for the past six years, saying she likes the hospitality of Wisconsin and the ability to offer her unique art style to the community.

“They like it cause it’s something they haven’t seen before. All of my artwork is mandalas I create from my photographs of endangered species so it shares different sights of species that they didn’t notice before,” said Brett Miley.

The event is also offering a variety of food vendors, live music, and street performers. ArtStreet lasts until 7 Friday night, and it will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

