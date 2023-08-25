2023 hook and line sturgeon season set to open Sept. 2

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR wants to remind anglers that the inland hook and line season for lake sturgeon will take place Sept. 2 - Sept. 30 on certain waters.

Lake sturgeon in these waterbodies remains strong thanks to continued science-based management practices and habitat work.

Anglers interested in harvesting a lake sturgeon must have their general 2023 fishing license and a valid hook and line lake sturgeon tag. Licenses and tags can be purchased online through Go Wild or from one of the DNR’s licensed vendors. All licenses and regulations apply.

The DNR reminds anglers that only one fish may be harvested per season and must have a minimum length measurement of 60 inches. Anglers who harvest a lake sturgeon must validate their tag immediately upon harvesting the sturgeon before moving it and register the harvested sturgeon at a designated registration station.

A hook and line sturgeon tag is not required if an angler plans to release the sturgeon they catch. Anglers should continue to practice responsible catch-and-release when releasing any fish they do not wish to keep. Review best practices on the DNR’s responsible release webpage.

Anglers should be aware that some sturgeon may have a tag near their dorsal fin. These tags contain information that is used to monitor the movement and growth of lake sturgeon and will aid the DNR in future management practices.

If anglers catch a tagged sturgeon, they should submit the following information to the county’s fisheries biologist:

Where the fish was caught.

The date of the catch.

Tag number, color, and material composition of the tag (i.e., metal or plastic).

Overall fish length.

Biologists predict large numbers of juvenile and adult sturgeon will be caught in the Wisconsin River if water levels remain low, as conditions will likely be ideal for targeting lake sturgeon.

