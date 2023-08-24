Warm weather may cause brownouts due to higher energy use

Brownouts could be the result of extra power usage
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When temperatures hit the nineties or even one hundred degrees, many households are cranking up the air conditioning.

Wisconsin Public Service officials warn that it could affect the power supply throughout NE Wisconsin. With all the extra energy being consumed, the potential for brownouts grows.

Unlike blackouts, when the power supply is cut off, a brownout is the term used for a drop in voltage for a central power supply system.

State public service officials say they’ve never had it happen, but they are taking steps to track the progression of energy usage over warmer months to see what kind of impact heat has on city systems.

Although they’re confident grids will hold up, there are steps people at home can take to try to get the most out of their energy bills.

“Taking caulk or weather stripping to seal cracks or gaps around your windows or your doors again that keeps that cool air inside your home and prevents the warm air from coming inside and warming up your home, and causing your air conditioning unit to run more frequently,” said Matt Cullen, Spokesperson, WPS

Upgrading your air conditioning units can improve the cost-effectiveness of the machine - but it’s also a more costly option in the short term.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Scales of justice
Iola couple charged with toddler’s death from a homemade bed
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Demolition in downtown Appleton makes way for Fox Commons

Latest News

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Four people displaced by apartment fire in Green Bay
Brown County
Brown County warns of jury scam
lifebelt generic
Good Samaritan rescues four swimmers out of Lake Michigan
Medical professional
Now is the time for parents to prepare so kids don't get sick when they go back to school