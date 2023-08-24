Warm weather may cause brownouts due to higher energy use

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When temperatures hit the nineties or even one hundred degrees, many households are cranking up the air conditioning.

Wisconsin Public Service officials warn that it could affect the power supply throughout NE Wisconsin. With all the extra energy being consumed, the potential for brownouts grows.

Unlike blackouts, when the power supply is cut off, a brownout is the term used for a drop in voltage for a central power supply system.

State public service officials say they’ve never had it happen, but they are taking steps to track the progression of energy usage over warmer months to see what kind of impact heat has on city systems.

Although they’re confident grids will hold up, there are steps people at home can take to try to get the most out of their energy bills.

“Taking caulk or weather stripping to seal cracks or gaps around your windows or your doors again that keeps that cool air inside your home and prevents the warm air from coming inside and warming up your home, and causing your air conditioning unit to run more frequently,” said Matt Cullen, Spokesperson, WPS

Upgrading your air conditioning units can improve the cost-effectiveness of the machine - but it’s also a more costly option in the short term.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.