Two boys locked inside SUV on one of the hottest days of the year

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A mother from Neenah says those were some of the scariest moments of her life - until a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy swooped in to help.

Samantha Richards tossed her keys and her cell phone into the passenger seat and made sure the car was unlocked before heading to her mailbox. Then she heard the doors lock on their own, a sound that sent her ‘momma heart’ pounding.

“When I went up to the car I immediately started pulling on the handles realizing my babies are locked inside,” said Samantha Richards.

For Samantha Richards, that was the moment when a quick stop at home in Neenah turned scary. She pulled into the driveway and headed to the mailbox. That’s when she heard the car lock by itself! Her anti-theft device had taken over! The car was locked - her four-year-old twins Beau and Beckett were inside.

“So I immediately went to the window that they were in and I said you’re locked in the car can you get out can you get out - car seats are made so that kids don’t get out,” she said

Desperate she ran inside her home - got her babysitter who was watching her 1-year-old daughter Penny - and together they tried to figure out what to do.

“You know in the moment my momma’s heart was absolutely broken that I had done this,” said Samantha Richards, adding: “We were running around the car we were completely ready to break a window.”

They decided to call 911. Richards says a dispatcher named Allison walked her through what to do.

“Make sure they’re not red in the face make sure they not distressed,” Richards quoted the dispatcher.

Within minutes Samantha says she heard deputy Jonathan Kressin speeding down her street.

“He went right into action, jumped out, had his tool set, got right to work,” Samantha Richards explained.

“The car had a very good anti-theft device in it so after I was able to get a secondary tool. It can get hot really quick especially temperatures like today,” said Deputy Jonathan Kressin, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Kressin says when he opened the door the boys were just fine, amused by all the commotion.

“They were doing good. We were checking their status the whole time I was trying to get into the vehicle and I believe they were eating pretzels and in good spirits,” Kressin observed.

He explained that Winnebago County actually has a lock-out service - he has already had to come to the rescue four times this week.

“Obviously the ones with children are priority, we get to them as soon as we can before it becomes a dangerous situation,” he noted.

He advised it’s a good idea to try and keep your keys in your hand and added: “Stay calm so you’re best to keep the kids calm.”

As for Beau and Beckett, they are doing just fine, zooming around in matching police motorcycles.

Richards said dispatcher Allison also told her to have the boys take their socks and shoes off to keep cool.

