St. Norbert College welcomes first-year students to campus

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - First-year students at St. Norbert College have a reason to celebrate, as they finally got to move into their on-campus residences.

School faculty were on site on Thursday, August 24, 2023, including President Laurie Joyner, to help students and their families get into their new homes smoothly.

The Collective Group of Faculty, known as the Communion Crew, was there to help people unload, assist with move-in carts, and provide directions. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors also get to move in on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Classes at St. Norbert College will begin on Monday, August 28, 2023.

