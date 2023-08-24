Security video released as suspected Hook & Chain Gang member charged with attempted ATM theft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Texas who’s believed to be part of a national gang targeting ATMs is charged in Brown County with attempted theft and damage to property.

As we were first to alert you Tuesday morning, law enforcement was searching in Howard for suspects after an alarm went off at an ATM at a bank on Duck Creek Parkway. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released security video and said the thieves were using a stolen vehicle.

Authorities think the crime has connections to the Hook & Chain Gang, named for the method they use to steal ATMs. In this case, the ATM was damaged but thieves didn’t get any money before authorities responded to the bank alarm.

Desmond Jackson, 37, is charged with being party to the crime of attempted theft of movable property valued between $5,000 and $10,000 and party to the crime of criminal damage to property over $2,500. His accomplice or accomplices remain at-large.

