Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County meat producer is voluntarily recalling some meat products out of concern they were contaminated with listeria.

Salmon’s Meat Products sells ready-to-eat meat products in stores throughout Northeast Wisconsin. The products in this recall all have an inspection label with Establishment No. 742. The “Best if used by date” varies, but most are September 11 or earlier.

This is a “Class I” recall, meaning there’s a reasonable probability a product can cause serious, adverse health consequences and even death.

If you have any of these products, throw them away:

Sliced Homestyle Summer Sausage, approximately 16 oz. packages, packed with “Best if used by” dated of 09/30/23 and before

Cracker-sized Sliced Summer Sausage, approximately 8 oz. packages, packed with “Best if used by” dated of 09/30/23 and before

Country Smoked Sliced Ham, approximately 2 lb. packages, packed with “Best if used by” dated 09/11/23 and before

Country Smoked Ham Steaks, approximately 0.4 lb. packages, packed with “Best if used by” dated 09/11/23 and before

Country Smoked Shaved Ham, variable weight packages, packed with “Best if used by” dated 09/11/23 and before

Cooked Ham, approximately 1 lb. packages , packed with “Best if used by” dated 09/11/23 and before

Beef Stick Snack Bites, approximately 12 lb. packages, packed with “Best if used by” dated 11/05/23 and before

Smoked Sliced Ribeye, approximately 1 lb. packages, packed with “Best if used by” dated 09/11/23 and before

In healthy people, listeria can cause short-term symptoms including nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, high fever, and severe headache. In children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune symptoms the infection can be fatal. It can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnancy.

If you have any symptoms, call your doctor and seek medical attention.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Salmon’s Meat Products at (920) 845-2721. Selection option 2.

