Outdoor gear, activewear retailer Sierra opens first Green Bay store August 26

Sierra storefront
Sierra storefront(Sierra)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sierra, a national retailer for active and outside wear and gear, is opening its first store in Green Bay this Saturday, August 26.

The store opens in Green Bay Plaza at 817 Military Ave. at 8 o’clock in the morning, offering over 16,000 feet of shopping space.

It’s Sierra’s fifth store in Wisconsin and its 85th store nationwide.

Sierra is part of the TJX Family, which includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. Like its sister stores, it describes itself as an “off-price” retailer with prices as much as 60% lower than department and specialty stores.

Sierra focuses on clothing and gear for being active indoors and outdoors. This includes apparel and footwear and tailgating gear such as portable grills, coolers, folding chairs and games. Sierra says it will also have products for pets, wellness essentials, and merchandise from the home.

The store’s regular hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

