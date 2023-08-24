Old Glory Honor Flights preparing for unique trip to New York City

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A mission of healing. A first of-its-kind honor flight mission is scheduled for next month.

Old Glory Honor Flight, based in Northeast Wisconsin, is taking 58 veterans who served during the global war on terrorism to New York City.

The trip is meant to honor this special group of veterans who served post 9/11 and to provide a means of healing.

Joining us in the video above is Diane MacDonald, Executive Director of Old Glory Honor Flight, the explain the mission in detail.

