Old Glory Honor Flights preparing for unique trip to New York City

A mission of healing. A first of its kind honor flight mission is scheduled for next month.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A mission of healing. A first of-its-kind honor flight mission is scheduled for next month.

Old Glory Honor Flight, based in Northeast Wisconsin, is taking 58 veterans who served during the global war on terrorism to New York City.

The trip is meant to honor this special group of veterans who served post 9/11 and to provide a means of healing.

Joining us in the video above is Diane MacDonald, Executive Director of Old Glory Honor Flight, the explain the mission in detail.

