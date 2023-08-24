Mock plane crash prepares emergency responders for disaster

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Around 100 volunteers scattered themselves on the ground at Austin Straubel International Airport Thursday, acting as victims of a plane crash during a disaster drill from 7 a.m. to noon.

“We’re used to doing car accidents, fires, cats in a tree but we’re not as familiar with airline accidents and nuclear bombs,” Brown County Emergency Management Director Daniel Kane said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires mock catastrophes every three years so rescue teams, firefighters, police and doctors are able to prepare for a sudden airport emergency.

“We deal with a lot of things that don’t happen every day and so if we don’t deal with it all the time... we get rusty with it. It’s the same concept as ‘if you don’t use it, you lose it,’” Kane explained. “During an event such as this like an airline incident on the runway, we are doing the right things, following the right protocols and making sure there’s no gaps in the response.”

Action 2 News couldn’t go beyond the fence perimeter of the airport once the drill started because of FAA Standard Operating Procedures. Now, every agency uses those same procedures to measure the drill’s success.

“Maybe even more importantly, [we look at] what did not go well so we can iron out any wrinkles so in the event of a real emergency we’re able to operate a little more efficiently next time,” Airport Director Marty Piette said.

No one can plan for unexpected tragedy, but exercises like Austin Straubel’s bring dozens of emergency responders together to be as prepared as possible.

“This gets everybody to the table, all working together, bringing multiple agencies to the airfield, outside...” Kane expressed. “We wanna make sure that everybody has honestly and truthfully taken the exercise seriously which they will and making sure that we identify whatever gaps come through that we can correct for the future.”

In total, Piette said around 200 people took part in the drill including the volunteers, airport staff and mutual aid agencies:

“Knowing who those people are and having those regular conversations really helps organize things like this as well as responding to real emergencies.”

According to a media release, “Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is the third largest airport in the state, serving Northeast Wisconsin and portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Business and leisure flights are offered by five major airlines, American, Delta, Frontier, Sun Country and United Airlines, and two fixed base operators (FBOs), JetAir Group and Executive Air.”

