HUMIDITY CONTINUES TO END THE WORK WEEK

A number of new records were set this afternoon from the Fox Cities to the west. Waupaca and Wautoma both made it above 100° and the heat index in Fond du Lac got up to 120°. For most to the south of Antigo and Marinette it was the hottest day so far this year. Tonight, the heat is already beginning to break with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Our highs Thursday should stay in the lower half of the 80s north of Oshkosh, but to the south/west we could still make a run at 90 degrees.

Temperatures will continue trending down through the weekend. Highs will still be in the 80s Friday and the humidity continues as well. A cold front passes through the area late Friday and a round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms is expected. Some of these storms may interrupt high school football games. Although some storms could be on the stronger side with frequent lightning, we’re keeping the severe weather outlook LOW. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend after the front passes and the humidity will be noticeably lower. The Packers-Seahawks game only has a TINY chance of a shower, otherwise skies will be partly sunny.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Low clouds. Areas of fog. Still humid. LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine and clouds. Still muggy, but not as hot. Spotty t-storms north? HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. A stray shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and still comfortable. HIGH: 74

