HUMID, BUT NOT QUITE AS HOT TODAY...

Yesterday’s dangerous heat has migrated into southern Wisconsin. Today won’t be quite as hot as yesterday... However, we’re right on the edge of this dome of heat. Our afternoon high temperatures will vary from the 70s across the Northwoods, to the lower 90s southwest of the Fox Cities. The humidity will boost the heat index again, especially the farther southwest you go. A Heat Advisory continues until 7pm for Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties. That’s where the heat index will likely climb back above 100 degrees.

Otherwise, morning clouds and patchy fog will give way sunshine. While most folks will stay dry, there’s a SLIGHT chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm, mainly NORTHEAST of Green Bay.

There’s a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cool front arrives late tomorrow. Some of these storms could interrupt evening high school football games with downpours and lightning. Friday’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll watch the situation closely, to see whether or not an upgrade is necessary...

Your weekend forecast looks delightful! It’s going to be cooler and less humid, with highs in the low to middle 70s. Saturday looks like a breezy day with clouds giving way to afternoon sun. While there’s a TINY rain chance Saturday morning, it’s probably going to be dry and the Packers preseason game. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Clouds, then sunshine. Still hot to the SOUTH. A thundershower is possible NORTHEAST. HIGH: 84, with highs around 90 SOUTHWEST

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Fog develops. Muggy and buggy. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered late thunderstorms. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Cooler and breezy. Morning clouds. Maybe a shower? Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.