Green Bay Area Public School District kicks off new welcome event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A free back-to-school event for all Green Bay Area Public School District parents and students was held at West High School on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The welcome-back family celebration is a chance for families to meet the district’s new superintendent.

This inaugural event featured carnival-style games, a rock wall, and a bounce house.

It was a hit with parents, who hope it’ll be offered again in the future.

the new Green Bay Area Public School District superintendent was out there, interacting with his students and their families. He announced this event is just the start of a new leadership style he’ll bring to the district.

“The new message is community engagement, that we’ll be out there as a superintendent. The district office building will be in the schools so we’ll be very visible and this is piggybacking off this wonderful event today,” said Claudie Tiller, Green Bay Area School District Superintendent.

“I think it’s wonderful, this brings all the schools together, we get to see what everybody’s doing, we get to meet some of the staff and this is really fun. I hope they do this again every year,” noted Christine McIntire, Parent.

Students looked like they were having a blast, running around with their friends and catching up before the first day of school on September 5, 2023.

