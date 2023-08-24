Good Samaritan rescues four swimmers out of Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple swimmers were reported to be in distress at 5:41 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in Lake Michigan off the shore of King Park in Sheboygan, according to a written statement issued by the Sheboygan Fire Department.

Sheboygan Firefighters along with Sheboygan Police arrived on the scene to find that all four swimmers had been helped from the water by a good Samaritan. Neither that person nor the swimmers have been identified by authorities.

The swimmers required transport to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind everyone to wear a life jacket and be aware of the dangers of Lake Michigan.

