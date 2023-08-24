GoFundMe for Two Rivers drowning victim’s family reaches goal

The family of the 12-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan this past Saturday has set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral service.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The GoFundMe for the family of the 12-year-old that drowned at Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers has reached its goal, which was $5,000.

Last weekend, authorities pulled a 12-year-old boy out of Lake Michigan, who later died in the hospital.

He was pulled from the water after an extensive search when he was reported missing. An officer found the boy still in the water, but crews were not able to revive him.

The boy was pronounced dead at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. He is not being named since he was a child and out of respect for the family.

Authorities were investigating what happened, but they do not believe the death is suspicious.

