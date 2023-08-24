The Future of Farming: How spray drone technology is changing the game for farmers

Corn grows in southern Wisconsin in August.
Corn grows in southern Wisconsin in August.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Technology is evolving every day, making some aspects of our lives easier, including farming.

Drone technology has just recently started to make farming across the globe more efficient and cost-effective.

“So you can think of this as crop dusting drones but crop dusting much more economically, safely and precisely,” CEO and co-founder of Texas-based agricultural and crop spray drone company Hylio, Arthur Erickson said.

Erickson said spray drones are wide-ranging, and they’re here to stay.

Blackhawk Technical College - Monroe Campus has one of the only spray drones in the state of Wisconsin.

Spray drones are becoming more widely used for farming across the globe, including in Wisconsin.
Spray drones are becoming more widely used for farming across the globe, including in Wisconsin.(Mackenzie Davis)

“We are doing some state-of-the-art things,” Agribusiness and Farm Management Instructor at Blackhawk Tech Dustin Williams said.

Williams started a one-year Agribusiness Specialist Program at Blackhawk Tech which is geared toward students right out of high school to serve the needs of the farming industry.

“That’s something that draws them to our industry sometimes is the technology piece,” he said.

The advancement of technology is just one of the reasons 18-year-old Nick Roe enrolled in classes at Blackhawk Tech.

“I’ve been riding the tractor all my life and it’s something I want to continue doing,” Roe said.

He said he always knew he wanted to follow in his parents and grandparents footsteps on the farm. By using technology, he can stay ahead of the curve and eventually take over his family’s 5,000 acre grain farm in Green County.

“It’s just a lot of those things that you can kind of speed the process up and be also more efficient at the same time is really a big deal,” Roe said.

Williams said the opportunities for drone technology in farming are limitless.

“We’re just on the cutting edge or the forefront of where this is really going,” he said. “Where we go in the next even three years is exponential from where we’re even at today.”

Williams added traditional farming will never completely go away.

“You’re still going to have farmers getting up in the morning and staying out there all day doing work because that’s just the work ethic of the industry,” he said. “This is one of the essential jobs that are out there. People have to eat no matter what and so farmers will always grow food no matter what there will always be food out there.”

The future of farming is evolving and generations of farmers continue to adapt to new technology for a more efficient way of providing families with food across the country.

Blackhawk Technical College - Monroe Campus has programs in Agribusiness and Farm Management. More information can be found here.

Watch Mackenzie Davis’ special report, “The Future of Farming” Only on NBC15 News at 10 Thursday, Aug. 24.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
lifebelt generic
Good Samaritan rescues four swimmers out of Lake Michigan
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores

Latest News

Fond du Lac man is charged with shooting video up a woman’s dress at Walmart
They’re indexing thousands of archives dating back to the city’s earliest days.
SMALL TOWNS: A dozen volunteers are supporting the De Pere Historical Society.
Samantha Richard's children playing in Neenah
Two young children saved by deputy after they were accidentally locked in a car in the heat
The De Pere Historical Society is digitizing its vast catalog of records, newspapers and...
SMALL TOWNS: Massive archiving project underway in De Pere
Samantha Richard's children playing in Neenah
Two boys locked inside SUV on one of the hottest days of the year