The Future of Farming: How spray drone technology is changing the game for farmers

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Technology is evolving every day, making some aspects of our lives easier, including farming.

Drone technology has just recently started to make farming across the globe more efficient and cost-effective.

“So you can think of this as crop dusting drones but crop dusting much more economically, safely and precisely,” CEO and co-founder of Texas-based agricultural and crop spray drone company Hylio, Arthur Erickson said.

Erickson said spray drones are wide-ranging, and they’re here to stay.

Blackhawk Technical College - Monroe Campus has one of the only spray drones in the state of Wisconsin.

Spray drones are becoming more widely used for farming across the globe, including in Wisconsin. (Mackenzie Davis)

“We are doing some state-of-the-art things,” Agribusiness and Farm Management Instructor at Blackhawk Tech Dustin Williams said.

Williams started a one-year Agribusiness Specialist Program at Blackhawk Tech which is geared toward students right out of high school to serve the needs of the farming industry.

“That’s something that draws them to our industry sometimes is the technology piece,” he said.

The advancement of technology is just one of the reasons 18-year-old Nick Roe enrolled in classes at Blackhawk Tech.

“I’ve been riding the tractor all my life and it’s something I want to continue doing,” Roe said.

He said he always knew he wanted to follow in his parents and grandparents footsteps on the farm. By using technology, he can stay ahead of the curve and eventually take over his family’s 5,000 acre grain farm in Green County.

“It’s just a lot of those things that you can kind of speed the process up and be also more efficient at the same time is really a big deal,” Roe said.

Williams said the opportunities for drone technology in farming are limitless.

“We’re just on the cutting edge or the forefront of where this is really going,” he said. “Where we go in the next even three years is exponential from where we’re even at today.”

Williams added traditional farming will never completely go away.

“You’re still going to have farmers getting up in the morning and staying out there all day doing work because that’s just the work ethic of the industry,” he said. “This is one of the essential jobs that are out there. People have to eat no matter what and so farmers will always grow food no matter what there will always be food out there.”

The future of farming is evolving and generations of farmers continue to adapt to new technology for a more efficient way of providing families with food across the country.

Blackhawk Technical College - Monroe Campus has programs in Agribusiness and Farm Management.

