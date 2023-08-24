Friends and family of Ada Deer reminisce on her impactful life at memorial service

One week after long-time advocate for Native American rights Ada Deer passed away, friends and family held a celebration of life to honor the beloved activist.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One week after long-time advocate for Native American rights Ada Deer passed away, friends and family held a celebration of life to honor the beloved activist.

Hundreds filled the halls of Grace Episcopal Church Thursday to honor Deer, a trailblazer who died last week at age 88.

Among many accomplishments, Deer was the first member of the Menominee Tribe to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, first Native American to receive a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and the first woman to chair the Menominee Tribe in Wisconsin.

“The cause of her life was to lift up the sovereignty and the rights and the livelihoods of indigenous peoples and of all people on this earth,” Deer’s Godson Ben Wilker said Thursday. “That impatience and that humanity, that directness and that warmth, that refusal to accept that what is wrong in the world cannot be fixed. That is Ada’s gift to all of us.”

Wilker said he was stunned to learn just how many people his Godmother touched in her lifetime.

“How many other families she was part of how many people called her aunt, how many people felt she was a part of the fabric of their lives. How she showed up, how she remembered. How she asked questions of each of us and how she challenged us to be better versions of ourselves,” he said.

Chairwoman of Menominee Nation Gena Kakkak said Deer’s efforts in opposing the federal government’s termination policies in the 1950s is one of her most notable achievements and set the stage for future leaders.

“Her unwavering determination and work on behalf of the Menominee Tribe led to the passage of the Menominee Restoration Act of 1973,” Kakkak said. “A landmark piece of legislation that marked the return of the Menominee reservation’s federally recognized status. Ada’s hard work and determination not only impacted Menominee, but all tribal nations.”

The funeral was held at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison, where loved ones say Deer spent a lot of time in recent years. Political leaders including Governor Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski were in attendance.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Aug. 7, Deer’s 88th birthday, as Ada Deer Day in Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
lifebelt generic
Good Samaritan rescues four swimmers out of Lake Michigan
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores

Latest News

Fond du Lac man is charged with shooting video up a woman’s dress at Walmart
They’re indexing thousands of archives dating back to the city’s earliest days.
SMALL TOWNS: A dozen volunteers are supporting the De Pere Historical Society.
Samantha Richard's children playing in Neenah
Two young children saved by deputy after they were accidentally locked in a car in the heat
The De Pere Historical Society is digitizing its vast catalog of records, newspapers and...
SMALL TOWNS: Massive archiving project underway in De Pere
Samantha Richard's children playing in Neenah
Two boys locked inside SUV on one of the hottest days of the year