Four people displaced by apartment fire in Green Bay

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Main Street at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2021, for reports of smoke coming from the upstairs apartment.

Crews ventilated the apartment and extinguished the fire in less than ten minutes.

One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not need to be transported to a hospital. Officials are still investigating the cause. The damage is estimated to be over $30,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Scales of justice
Iola couple charged with toddler’s death from a homemade bed
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Demolition in downtown Appleton makes way for Fox Commons

Latest News

Brown County
Brown County warns of jury scam
lifebelt generic
Good Samaritan rescues four swimmers out of Lake Michigan
Medical professional
Now is the time for parents to prepare so kids don't get sick when they go back to school
Sign outside Appleton Post Office in honor of Mitchell Lundgaard
Appleton's local hero honored with post office named after him