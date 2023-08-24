Four people displaced by apartment fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Main Street at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2021, for reports of smoke coming from the upstairs apartment.

Crews ventilated the apartment and extinguished the fire in less than ten minutes.

One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not need to be transported to a hospital. Officials are still investigating the cause. The damage is estimated to be over $30,000.

