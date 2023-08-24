Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36

Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age of 36, according to WWE.(WWE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age of 36, according to WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque said Thursday on X/Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

The cause of his death has not been released. Bray Wyatt, also known as “The Fiend” and Husky Harris during his time with the sports entertainment company, had returned to large fanfare in late 2022 and worked until suddenly no longer being on WWE programs weeks before its signature event, WrestleMania.

Rotunda is the son of Mike Rotunda, himself a former WWF/E superstar most known as IRS, as well as the brother of former WWE superstar Bo Dallas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground back in custody; court increases bond
lifebelt generic
Good Samaritan rescues four swimmers out of Lake Michigan
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
LIVE: Donald Trump arrives at Fulton County Jail to surrender on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
They’re indexing thousands of archives dating back to the city’s earliest days.
SMALL TOWNS: A dozen volunteers are supporting the De Pere Historical Society.
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe...
Biden policy allowing migrants from Venezuela and 3 other countries into the US is on trial in Texas
FILE - A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022. On Thursday, Aug....
Railroads resist joining safety hotline because they want to be able to discipline workers