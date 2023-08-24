Doctors, schools already bracing for colds and flu

It might be summer but school is around the corner and classrooms are hotbeds for spreading germs
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With hot summer temperatures, preventing colds and the flu is probably the last thing you’re thinking about. But health experts say now is the time to take precautionary measures -- especially as school is about to start.

It may be August, but viral season is right around the proverbial corner, which means viruses like influenza, RSV and COVID-19 will be spreading. And classrooms are hotbeds for spreading germs.

Doctors with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services say now is the time to talk with your kids about what they can do to keep from getting sick. That means getting back to the basics:

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Cough into your elbow
  • Keep kids home from school when they’re sick

In some parts of the country, COVID-19 is back on the rise and health departments are recommending wearing masks in crowded places.

A new COVID-19 vaccine targeting newer strains of the virus should be ready in early October.

“The U.S. and Wisconsin DHS are preparing for a fall vaccination campaign that uses an updated vaccine developed to target the omicron variants currently in circulation,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the DHS’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said.

The newer variants circulating now don’t appear to target kids or cause severe illness but they can spread to people who are more vulnerable.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Demolition in downtown Appleton makes way for Fox Commons
Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
lifebelt generic
Good Samaritan rescues four swimmers out of Lake Michigan

Latest News

A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Your contact lenses may be contaminated
The American Academy of Pediatrics says you should be mindful of how your kid uses social media...
Health experts recommend “social media reset” for kids before school starts
Alcoholic beverages
HEALTH ALERT: New study shows alcohol use high among cancer survivors, those going through treatment