Court case moves forward against man accused of stabbing sister’s boyfriend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court arraignment has been set for a man accused of stabbing his sister’s boyfriend.

Jahir De-La-Pena Rodriguez faces counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The stabbing happened in mid-July, according to authorities. As stated in a criminal complaint, officers were called to the 1300 block of Klaus Street for a physical disturbance. De-La-Pena Rodriguez’s sister called in stating her brother stabbed her boyfriend in the neck during a fight. De-La-Pena Rodriguez’s sister told law enforcement her brother was drunk coming home from La Cueva. While there, he allegedly got into another fight with an unknown male.

In the complaint, De-La-Pena Rodriguez’s sister said her brother and her boyfriend began physically fighting, both punching and pulling each other’s hair.

A K-9 helped take De-La-Pena Rodriguez into custody after a short foot chase. The butcher knife, identified as the weapon in the complaint, was recovered from the scene. The victim is reportedly a 24-year-old man who’s recovering at a hospital.

After being taken into custody, the complaint stated De-La-Pena Rodriguez made statements saying “he did it to protect his sister as his sister was in danger that the boyfriend was hitting her.” He also stated, “he did it to defend himself.” De-La-Pena Rodriguez continued making statements about how he wanted to kill the victim.

A cash bond had previously been set at $75,000. At a preliminary hearing Thursday, his present bond was ordered to continue and an arraignment was set for September 19.

