Carlson Tested In Final Camp Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rookie kicker Anders Carlson was put through the crucible today. Things observers don’t often see, like Special Teams Coach Rich Bisaccia icing the kicker before one of his attempts, he then made it. Then Bisaccia called a bogus false start to move him back 5 yards, and Carlson made that kick as well. But the real kicker, pardon the pun, was at the end of practice. 1 second on the clock in a tie game from 50-yards out with the entire team surrounding Carlson, heckling him and even squirting him with water bottles; he missed the first but made the second.

“It’s fun for me just being out there in front of the guys,” said Carlson after practice Thursday. “They are messing around, having fun with the water and everything. But for me it is a time to lock in and try to execute a real game rep.”

Long snapper Matt Orzech has seen this before from his coach. “That is kind of classic Rich Bisaccia. He wants to make you as uncomfortable as possible in practice so that when you go out there in a normal week game situation you know what to expect, it’s easy.”

All the practice situations aside, what matters is what Carlson does inside an NFL stadium. And so far inside Lambeau Field with family night and one preseason game, he’s only missed on of this 13 kicks.

“You kind of go back and forth in practice, you might be working on something, whether it’s personal or operational,” said Carlson. “We try to get better everyday and that doesn’t mean you are always focused on the results, for the most you are. But yeah, when we are in Lambeau (we) focus on results, and I want to bring my A-game no matter what it is”

Other notes from the final practice of training camp: David Bakhtiari returned for the no-pads workout. Darnell Savage returned after dropping out early on Wednesday. And before practice, Head Coach Matt LaFleur names rookie Sean Clifford the backup quarterback for the regular season.

“I think it’s safe to say Sean is our No. 2 quarterback,” LaFleur said Thursday. “I think a lot of it is just his mental makeup. We saw it in the Cincinnati game, in terms of his ability to rebound. The game is not too big for him. So I think when the moments are at their highest – which is typically in your 2-minute situations – he’s out there calm, cool and collected.”

The Packers close out the preseason Saturday at noon when they host Seattle at Lambeau Field.

