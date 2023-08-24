Brown County warns of jury scam

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Clerk of Court’s Office is warning people about a new scam where callers pose as law enforcement and accuse people of failing to appear for jury duty.

They proceed by saying that the called persons must turn themselves into the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for arrest - or alternatively mail in payment via cash or prepaid gift cards.

Residents who are officially selected for jury duty will be sent a summons in the mail, complete with a juror handbook including instructions on the next steps to take.

In a written statement issued by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, officials state: “There is no situation where it would be necessary for jurors to send cash or gift cards for missing jury service.”

Anyone who has received scam calls is asked to contact law enforcement immediately or call the Clerk’s Office at 920-448-4179.

