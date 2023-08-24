After latest motion denied, Steven Avery’s next move is to Wisconsin Court of Appeals

FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. A new book by a district attorney who helped get Avery out of prison the first time says a lot can be learned from the original wrongful conviction and how it set into motion a series of events that destroyed lives, including the killing of 25-year-old Teresa Halbach on Halloween 2005. Avery spent 18 years in prison for rape before he was freed in 2003 after DNA samples proved another man, Gregory Allen, committed that crime. Avery was ultimately sentenced in 2007 to life without chance for parole for Halbachs death near his family's rural auto salvage lot. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Attorney for Steven Avery, Kathleen Turner, announced Thursday that her team is appealing Avery’s case to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District II. This comes after Steven Avery’s latest appeal was denied.

Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, had previously requested a new trial, arguing that new evidence and witnesses proved her client’s innocence.

As previously reported, Zellner has pointed to a third-party suspect in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, for which Steven Avery was convicted.

Action 2 News is not publishing the name of the third party at this time as no criminal charges have been filed. That person was a key witness against Avery at trial.

Halbach was murdered Oct. 31, 2005, after she visited the Avery Salvage Yard in Mishicot to photograph vehicles for a car-sales magazine. Halbach was reported missing. Her RAV-4 was found at the Avery Salvage Yard on Nov. 5, 2005. Investigators found bone fragments in a burn pit on the property.

The case gained an international following through the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer.”

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case.

Dassey’s attorneys are asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and was considered to be low IQ.

