After latest motion denied, Steven Avery’s next move is to Wisconsin Court of Appeals

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Attorney for Steven Avery, Kathleen Turner, announced Thursday that her team is appealing Avery’s case to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District II. This comes after Steven Avery’s latest appeal was denied.

Notice of Appeal filed. No matter how long Wisconsin keeps dodging the TRUTH we will outlast them. That is a promise! #TruthWins @MakingAMurderer @JButing — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) August 24, 2023

Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, had previously requested a new trial, arguing that new evidence and witnesses proved her client’s innocence.

As previously reported, Zellner has pointed to a third-party suspect in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, for which Steven Avery was convicted.

Action 2 News is not publishing the name of the third party at this time as no criminal charges have been filed. That person was a key witness against Avery at trial.

Halbach was murdered Oct. 31, 2005, after she visited the Avery Salvage Yard in Mishicot to photograph vehicles for a car-sales magazine. Halbach was reported missing. Her RAV-4 was found at the Avery Salvage Yard on Nov. 5, 2005. Investigators found bone fragments in a burn pit on the property.

The case gained an international following through the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer.”

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case.

Dassey’s attorneys are asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and was considered to be low IQ.

