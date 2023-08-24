3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New research out on dementia, high fats

Furthermore: The dietary inclusion of unprocessed red meat and whole grains showed little effect on health results
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s new research out that indicates 40 to 65-year-olds who are in continuing education have a lower risk of dementia.

Also, European cardiologists find whole dairy products aren’t bad for you after all, as long as you eat the appropriate amount of vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes and fish along with it.

