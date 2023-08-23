WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Scales of justice
Iola couple charged with toddler’s death from a homemade bed
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Demolition in downtown Appleton makes way for Fox Commons

Latest News

Heat generic
Green Bay sets heat record for 2023 at 93 degrees - many events postponed
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting
Appleton post office to be renamed in honor of Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard
The Appleton Post Office is now named after local hero Mitchell Lundgaard
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says