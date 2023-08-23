Suamico resident continues fight with county for a guardrail on his property

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three times in seven years. That’s how many times Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven’s home on the 1400 block of Riverside Drive in Suamico has been hit.

The damage from the incident on March 16 cost nearly $70,000 due to the house being pushed off its foundation. Since then, he and his wife had to stay in a motel for eight days and spend two and a half months in a rental that was paid out of pocket.

Each incident has put a lot of stress on Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven and he’s hopeful the county will do something to help him. He said he’s scared to sit in his own living room.

“Up until this last one I wasn’t scared to live here because I figured that was just a fluke,” Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven said. “It’s not a fluke no more.”

Back on May 15, a resolution was passed at the Village of Suamico Board Meeting to look at safety measures for the property. It was then sent to the Brown County Planning, Development, and Transportation Committee. During Tuesday night’s meeting, there were discussions to suggest a guardrail, more signage, or flashing lights.

When it comes to solutions, however, officials with the county aren’t on the same page as Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven or his son Jack Vannieuwenhoven. County officials point to an uptick in drunk drivers in the area that are hitting buildings.

“This is a drunk driver problem,” Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio said. “This is an intoxicated problem. This is not a roadway geometry problem.”

After talking with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that the three times Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven’s house was hit was the result of a drunk driver.

“You can’t out-design drunk drivers,” Fontecchio said. “I mean you just can’t do it.”

If the committee decided to install a guardrail around Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven’s house, it would cost just over $15,000. Instead of the whole house, it was decided the guardrail could potentially be put up on the west side of the property three feet from the driveway for an estimated total of $8,000.

Fontecchio does not recommend installing a guardrail on the property. He said the county would incur more liability installing a guardrail in a clear zone not following Wisconsin Department of Transportation design guidelines.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration defines clear zones as “an unobstructed, traversable roadside area that allows a driver to stop safely, or regain control of a vehicle that has left the roadway.”

“Anything in the clear zone has to be breakaway standards,” Fontecchio said. “Guardrails are designed to be hit by cars.”

Vice-Chair Ray Suennen did not see any action needing to be taken that would be appropriate. Suennen said he does not want to increase the potential liability for the county by putting up a guardrail.

“I mean I understand three times in seven years, but who knows if and when it will ever be hit again,” Suennen said.

The committee approved a motion to send the resolution back to staff to consider it in the 2024 budgeting process if there are safety funds available for up to $8,000 and with Corp Counsel approval.

Jack Vannieuwenhoven attended the meeting and was disappointed with the board’s decision. Earlier in the meeting he spoke offering suggestions to them such as making the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Riverside Drive a three-way stop. Fontecchio said that would never happen. Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven said prior to the curve being put in place near his house, there used to be a STOP sign at the intersection. He and his son blame whoever made the decision to take out the STOP sign years ago. Fontecchio confirmed he was not working with the county at the time that decision was made.

Like his dad, Jack Vannieuwenhoven wants something to be done before his parents get hurt. He feels the county is not listening to him or his parents. He hopes other people who are upset about this subject will come to future meetings to make something happen.

“But now you know if they don’t do nothing they have to pay higher insurance if they can even find an insurance company to cover them,” Jack Vannieuwenhoven said. “It’s getting harder and harder. Just put a guardrail up or do something.”

“Well they got a 25-mile-per-hour sign 50 feet from the curve, but the sign don’t mean nothing because when they hit my house they don’t knock it off the foundation going 25 miles per hour,” Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven said. “I’m sort of disgusted with the whole thing.”

