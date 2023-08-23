Steven Avery’s latest motion denied, court records show

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery’s latest motion has been denied, according to online court records published Tuesday.

Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, had previously requested a new trial, arguing that new evidence and witnesses proved her client’s innocence.

As previously reported, Zellner has pointed to a third-party suspect in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, for which Steven Avery was convicted.

Action 2 News is not publishing the name of the third party at this time as no criminal charges have been filed. That person was a key witness against Avery at trial.

Halbach was murdered Oct. 31, 2005, after she visited the Avery Salvage Yard in Mishicot to photograph vehicles for a car-sales magazine. Halbach was reported missing. Her RAV-4 was found at the Avery Salvage Yard on Nov. 5, 2005. Investigators found bone fragments in a burn pit on the property.

The case gained an international following through the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer.”

Last year, Avery was moved to medium security at Fox Lake Correctional Institution upon Zellner’s request. He had previously been housed at maximum-security Waupun Correctional Institution.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case.

Dassey’s attorneys are asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and was considered to be low IQ.

In 2019, Dassey was moved from maximum-security Columbia Correctional to medium-security Oshkosh Correctional.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.