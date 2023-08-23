Start time for the Packers’ final public practice adjusted due to expected heat

Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With temperatures expected to reach the 90s, the Green Bay Packers have announced a time adjustment for fans watching the public practice on Wednesday.

The Packers have moved the start of Wednesday’s practice to 11 a.m. CT at Ray Nitschke Field, citing the expected warm temperatures.

Originally slated for noon, Wednesday’s practice is the final open public practice of the 2023 training camp.

