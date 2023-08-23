Respiratory Illness prevention is key as kids head back to school

(MGN Image)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health experts say now is the time for parents to prepare for respiratory illnesses, just before kids head back to the classroom.

Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, are all caused by different viruses, but they can all be prevented with similar actions according to health experts.

Some of these actions include proper hygiene, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated.

“We have more tools than we ever had for people to keep themselves healthy and safe,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Medical Officer, Bureau of Communicable Diseases in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Dr. Westergaard said the newer strains of Covid-19 circulating right now don’t appear to target kids or cause severe illness, but it can spread to those who are more vulnerable.

The state is seeing a slight uptick in covid hospitalizations, but it is still below pandemic highs. A new covid-19 vaccine should be ready in early October.

“The U.S. and Wisconsin DHS is preparing for a fall vaccination campaign that uses an updated vaccine developed to target the omicron variants currently in circulation,” said Dr. Westergaard.

Another respiratory illness we talk about every year is RSV. “It’s the number one cause of hospitalizations among infants in the United States and causes a significant number of deaths every year, specifically in those born prematurely or have other medical conditions,” said Dr. Westergaard.

Dr. Westergaard said earlier this summer, the FDA approved two new RSV vaccines for use in adults 60 and older. Just a couple of days ago, the FDA approved one of those vaccines for pregnant women so their babies can be born with the protection. The CDC has not made its formal recommendation just yet.

“I think we will see that soon but it’s another example of new tools we have to prevent severe disease due to respiratory diseases,” said Dr. Westegaard.

The state will continue to track illness trends through hospitalization rates and waste-water management.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Scales of justice
Iola couple charged with toddler’s death from a homemade bed
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Demolition in downtown Appleton makes way for Fox Commons

Latest News

Heat generic
Green Bay sets heat record for 2023 at 93 degrees - many events postponed
Appleton post office to be renamed in honor of Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard
The Appleton Post Office is now named after local hero Mitchell Lundgaard
What Grandma and Grandpa knew best may be a solution for the future
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How an old idea may provide new insight on global food security
The post office downtown on Franklin Street was officially renamed Wednesday morning as the...
DEBRIEF: Post office renamed for fallen firefighter