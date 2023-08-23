Respiratory Illness prevention is key as kids head back to school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health experts say now is the time for parents to prepare for respiratory illnesses, just before kids head back to the classroom.

Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, are all caused by different viruses, but they can all be prevented with similar actions according to health experts.

Some of these actions include proper hygiene, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated.

“We have more tools than we ever had for people to keep themselves healthy and safe,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Medical Officer, Bureau of Communicable Diseases in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Dr. Westergaard said the newer strains of Covid-19 circulating right now don’t appear to target kids or cause severe illness, but it can spread to those who are more vulnerable.

The state is seeing a slight uptick in covid hospitalizations, but it is still below pandemic highs. A new covid-19 vaccine should be ready in early October.

“The U.S. and Wisconsin DHS is preparing for a fall vaccination campaign that uses an updated vaccine developed to target the omicron variants currently in circulation,” said Dr. Westergaard.

Another respiratory illness we talk about every year is RSV. “It’s the number one cause of hospitalizations among infants in the United States and causes a significant number of deaths every year, specifically in those born prematurely or have other medical conditions,” said Dr. Westergaard.

Dr. Westergaard said earlier this summer, the FDA approved two new RSV vaccines for use in adults 60 and older. Just a couple of days ago, the FDA approved one of those vaccines for pregnant women so their babies can be born with the protection. The CDC has not made its formal recommendation just yet.

“I think we will see that soon but it’s another example of new tools we have to prevent severe disease due to respiratory diseases,” said Dr. Westegaard.

The state will continue to track illness trends through hospitalization rates and waste-water management.

