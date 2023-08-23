Packers practice through heat, LaFleur says ‘just have to deal with it’

Packers practice through the heat
Packers practice through the heat(WBAY-TV)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a toasty one out in Green Bay for the Packers final public practice of camp. The heat index reached 110 degrees at one point.

The practice was moved up an hour, and they took the first 20 minutes to practice inside. It’s something Matt LaFleur said you just have to deal with. Second year receiver Samori Toure said, “it’s too hot to think.” Devonte Wyatt was seen being taken in by the trainers because of the heat.

“It caught me off guard. I wasn’t prepared,” Wyatt said. “I was drinking too much water before practice and stuff like that. I was just trying to stay hydrated, and it just started coming up as soon as I started moving around.”

”As soon as we got outside we started riding the bikes, we were like this is going to be one of those days. A longer practice too,” Toure said.

“Just staying mentally focused,” Jordan Love said. “Everyone is going to be tired. Everyone is going to be drained, just trying to stay mentally focused when you get tired and exhausted.”

“Eh, it’s kind of sick in me, but yeah, I don’t mind it. I think going through something tough is good for you,” LaFleur said. “Competitive greatness, being your best when your best is required regardless of the circumstance.”

The Packers have practice again on Thursday, closed to the public, ahead of the third preseason game Saturday hosting the Seahawks.

