Inspection: Lighting transformer lodged into track caused carnival ride to leave passengers suspended for hours

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Department of Safety and Professional Services incident and inspection reports revealed what caused a carnival ride at the Forest County Festival in July to stop mid-ride leaving passengers strapped upside-down for hours.

The incident with the “Fire Ball” ride happened July 2 around 1 p.m. The circular loop ride -- known in the industry as a Ring of Fire or Super Loop ride -- left eight people at the top of the loop waiting for help, as operators were unable to get the ride moving. DSPS records of the incident show it took more than an hour and a half for the rescue crews to figure out if the ride could be restarted, then what the evacuation plan would be, and to get the necessary trucks to the scene to get people off the ride. In this case, a platform truck came from Antigo, which was assisted by a ladder truck. The first rider was evacuated after hanging for two hours; the last rider came down after three and a half hours.

The report states that seven of the riders decided not to be transported to the Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital after a full medical evaluation at the scene, except one person who had a pre-existing high blood pressure issue. 7 Investigates attempted to learn whether that person ultimately left the hospital in good health, but was not able to obtain that information.

In the state’s report, the owner of Greg’s Crescent City Amusements, the vendor providing the rides for the festival, had done an initial analysis and believed it was “a transformer used for LED lights in the ring that became loose or displaced and caused the train to become stuck.” 7 Investigates reached out to the owner, Greg Brooks, but did not hear back.

Brook’s analysis was similar to what a third-party inspector found. Worldwide Safety Group’s president and founder, Avery Wheelock, conducted an inspection over two days of the disassembled ride about two weeks after the incident. Wheelock found that a lighting transformer broke free from its mounting fasteners and was lodged between the carrier track wheel and the electrical box, which caused the train to stop and get stuck.

He noted in his report that it was not clear why the transformer had broken free, as other transformers were reviewed and found to be secure. It is likely why state inspector, Tim Condon did not find issues in his inspection of the ride days earlier. 7 Investigates requested an interview with DSPS but it declined, offering to answer questions.

Wheelock stated in the report that other elements of the ride were inspected and he did not find any bends or defects in the other structures other than the electrical box and the wheel of the train. “The rubber bushings in the mounting brackets absorbed the impact and beyond the damaged wheel and one electrical box no further damage is noted,” the report states.

Despite an unknown cause for the transformer breaking, there are changes that Wheeler recommended or mentioned in the report that were taking place. “The transformers that were mounted inside the track area are being removed and the lighting wiring is being rerouted to have the transformers located in (an) electrical cabinet outside the track area.” He also recommended that wheels that were showing signs of wear should be replaced while the ride was already disassembled to save on maintenance in the future.

The last time this specific Fire Ball ride had state violations in Wisconsin was in 2017. DSPS Inspection reports show it was not allowed to operate at the state fair due to corrosion in the framing, missing wheels, and damage to a couple of bolts which indicated signs of improper setup and alignment. Months later, the ride’s manufacturer, Larson International, issued a service bulletin requiring owners of the ride to inspect for corrosion or rust and repair it before operating.

Its next inspection report from 2021 stated the ride had been refurbished at the factory and was approved to operate. It passed all inspections ahead of this summer’s incident. The next time it is scheduled to be used in Wisconsin is in 2024 when it will again be inspected, as will other rides.

The other rides from Greg’s Crescent City Amusements were inspected ahead of the Forest County Festival as well. Some rides had changes made during inspection, but all were approved for use at the festival.

