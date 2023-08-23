Hands-only CPR training for the public at Lambeau Field

The Packers and Bellin Health teamed up Wednesday to save lives.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The organizations held a free hands-only CPR training event inside the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field. The Packers have made it a point of emphasis after Bills Safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field last season.

People learned the basics of CPR, with a focus on chest compressions, during five-minute sessions. A licensed athletic trainer with Bellin, Dillon Hock, says you never know when cardiac emergencies can happen or who will be impacted.

“A spouse, a significant other, a child, your parents, so the more prepared you are to act, and the more people are prepared to act then hopefully someone is around who knows it and is prepared to act in that situation,” said Hock.

The American Heart Association offers both on-line and in-person classes for anyone interested in learning CPR techniques.

