Green Bay sets heat record for 2023 at 93 degrees - many events postponed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Green Bay recorded one degree more than the 92 degrees clocked on June 1 - the previous high temp for 2023. However, Wednesday’s reading was still two degrees shy of the all-time record of 95 degrees for this day, though.

Many communities and cities farther south did record all-time highs for August 23, though.

And while there would be many people on the beaches and in the water on a bright and sunny summer day, Bay Beach closed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, rather than 6 p.m., due to excessive heat warnings.

Dr. Stacee Goedtel Birr, a family medicine physician with Prevea warns that people working or spending time outside for whatever reason should try to avoid direct sunlight. as much as possible.

She said that many people can’t properly gauge what is happening to their bodies as it gets really hot.

Wausau native Jami Lotharius and her family have planned to visit Bay Beach no matter the weather. She said that she and her family would continue to stay hydrated. However, closing Bay Beach was a great idea, Jami Lotharius added, it made her happy for the workers.

Bay Beach wasn’t the only place to update its operating hours due to the heat. The Packers final public practice was pushed up to 11 a.m.

Also, tonight’s Music in the Park Concert at Way-Morr Park has been rescheduled to next Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

